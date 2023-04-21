Zlatan Ibrahimovic Could Miss Out on Coveted Champions League Medal

AC Milan progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after they saw off Serie A giants Napoli in a blockbuster quarter-final. Stefano Pioli’s side are one of the strongest contenders to win the Champions League title. However, Milan’s legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would not receive a Champions League winners’ medal even if the Rossoneri manage to go all the way.

The veteran striker was not included in Milan’s Champions League squad in September or in February as he was recovering from an ACL injury. So Ibrahimovic will not be eligible for silverware should Milan be crowned champions of Europe for an eighth time.

Ibrahimovic has accumulated a bulging trophy cabinet in his stellar career but the Swede has never managed to win the Champions League in his storied career. Fans are disappointed that Ibrahimovic will not be able to revel in Champions League, in case Milan reaches there

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a triumphant return for Milan in a Serie A match against Atalanta on February 27. The Rossoneri had recorded a 2-0 win over Atalanta in that match. Besides, Ibrahimovic also became the oldest Milan player in Serie A that day. At 41 years, 146 days he broke the record that Alessandro Costacurta had established at 41 years, 25 days.

Ibrahimovic galvanized Milan when he had moved back to the club at the start of 2020. The club finished second in Serie A in 2021 and had won the league the following year. It can be said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again revived AC Milan. After he returned to Milan’s squad in February, the club ended its losing streak of seven matches.

AC Milan will take on city rivals Inter in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Coach Stefano Pioli has expressed full confidence in his side after their progression to the semi-finals. While speaking to Mediaset, Pioli said, “We remember full well where our European journey started against Rio Ave. Everyone thought we were the underdogs, but we have a great heart, we wanted this with all we had and I congratulate my lads. We have done a great deal and don’t want to stop now."

