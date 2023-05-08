3 Dead as IAF's MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes on Their House in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; Pilot Safe

At least three people were killed after an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, during a routine training sortie on Monday.

The tragedy happened at 9:45 am today, following which the aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

“The aircraft had got airborne for a routine operational training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh. Soon thereafter, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures. Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process. The pilot was recovered from about 25 kilometres North East of Suratgarh base," the statement said.

The IAF said it regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, adding that an inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Earlier, Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said two people have died and as many injured in the plane crash in Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh district.

The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, Prakash said.

He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said the number of civilian casualties may increase.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said the number of civilian casualties may increase.

As per a Times of India report, more than 400 MiG-21s have crashed since 1971-72, killing over 200 pilots and another 50 people on the ground.

In 2012, former Defence Minister AK Antony had said in Parliament that more than half of the 872 MiG aircraft purchased from Russia had crashed, in which, more than 200 persons, including 171 pilots, 39 civilians and eight other services’ people had lost their lives.

Experts believe that with no new fighter jets included in the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a long time, the entire weight is on MiG-21, which is also one of the reasons behind the accident.

