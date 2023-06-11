1 Die in Guwahati Refinery Accident

One labourer died and another was critically injured in an accident at Guwahati Refinery, an official said on Sunday. The accident took place at a project site of the refinery in the Noonmati area of the city on Saturday, the official added.

Both were engaged in shoring when land heaps came falling on them and they were buried under it.

“The duo was taken to a multi-speciality hospital in the city," the refinery said in a statement.