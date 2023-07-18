1 Killed, 10 Injured in Blast at Eatery on Shimla's Mall Road; Several Shops Damaged

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a blast on Tuesday evening at an eating joint adjacent to the fire brigade office on the Mall Road in the heart of Shimla, officials said.

The blast occurred at the Himachali Rasoi restaurant, known for serving Himachali cuisines, located in Middle Bazaar just below the Mall Road and four to six shops have been damaged, they said.

The intensity of the blast was such that windowpanes of several shops and houses in the vicinity were broken and the sound was heard miles away. As the spot is just a few metres away from the fire station and the police control room, a fire fight operation was launched swiftly. Locals said they had complained of a gas leak about 20 minutes before the explosion. They suspect it was caused by a cylinder blast.