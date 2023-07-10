Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » 1 Person Killed As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Ahmedabad; 5 People Rescued

1 Person Killed As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Ahmedabad; 5 People Rescued

According to Navrangpura police inspector AA Desai, the dilapidated building which was located in the Mithakhai Gam neighbourhood and was over 60 years old and collapsed at around 7 am.

Advertisement

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:57 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued, he said. (Image-Shutterstock)
Five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued, he said. (Image-Shutterstock)

A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said.

Five others, who received minor injuries, were rescued, they said.

The dilapidated building, which was nearly 60 years’ old and situated in Mithakhai Gam locality, collapsed at around 7 am, Navrangpura police inspector AA Desai said.

"It took nearly two hours to pull out a man, Vinod Dakaniya (57), who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building," he said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued, he said.

    "The incident took place at around 7 am and 35 fire personnel were rushed for the rescue operation along with the emergency tender and first respondent vehicle," deputy chief fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App