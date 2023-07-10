1 Person Killed As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Ahmedabad; 5 People Rescued

A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said.

Five others, who received minor injuries, were rescued, they said.

The dilapidated building, which was nearly 60 years’ old and situated in Mithakhai Gam locality, collapsed at around 7 am, Navrangpura police inspector AA Desai said.

"It took nearly two hours to pull out a man, Vinod Dakaniya (57), who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building," he said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.