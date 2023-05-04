Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestHealth NewsSudan Conflict
Home » India » 11 Dead in Truck-Car Collision in Chhattisgarh's Balod; CM Baghel Expresses Condolences

11 Dead in Truck-Car Collision in Chhattisgarh's Balod; CM Baghel Expresses Condolences

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the accident and wished a speedy recovery for the injured

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:59 IST

Raipur, India

The policemen are searching for the driver of the truck. (Photo: ANI)
At least 11 people including five women and two children were killed and a child seriously injured after a truck and car collided near Jagatra in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district on late Wednesday night.

The injured has been referred to Raipur for better treatment. The policemen are searching for the driver of the truck, said Jitendra Kumar Yadav, SP Balod.

The victims were going to attend a wedding in Markatola village of Kanker district when their vehicle collided head on with the truck, said Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station.

While ten occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the accident and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

“It has just been reported that 10 people have died and one girl is in critical condition in a collision between a Bolero and a truck going to a marriage function near Balodgahan between Purur and Charma in Balod. May God give peace to the departed souls and courage to their families. I pray for the recovery of the injured girl," Baghel tweeted.

7 Killed in Road Accident in Bihar

A similar accident took place in Bihar where seven people, including children, were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler.

The incident took place in the evening when they were returning to their native village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district after attending a marriage ceremony.

“We are trying to identify the deceased. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Sitamarhi and their condition is stated to be stable," SDO, Sadar (Sitamarhi), Prashant Kumar said, PTI reported. The truck driver reportedly fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed authorities to make all arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: May 04, 2023, 07:27 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 07:59 IST
