10 IEDs Found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Ten Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

While six IEDs were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village in Tonto police station area, a 5 kg explosive was found at a forest near Chota Kuira in Goilkera police station area, they said.

All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the spot, they added.

The IEDs were found by the security forces on Tuesday during a combing operation in the area.

Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured since January in IEDs planted by Naxals, targetting security forces.