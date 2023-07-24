10 People Injured as LPG Cylinder Explodes in Palamu

Ten people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at the house of one Ajam Rizwi in Arurua village in the Hariharganj police station area when the gas stove was turned on, they said.

From the gas stove, the fire spread to the cylinder, following which the family raised an alarm.

“Neighbours gathered at the spot and started pouring water on it to douse the blaze, but the cylinder exploded suddenly," said Sudama Kumar Das, the in-charge of Hariharganj police station.