11,050 Faculty Posts Lying Vacant in Central Universities, IITs, IIMs: Education Minister to Parliament

As many as 11,050 faculty positions are lying vacant across major higher educational institutions including central universities, Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) across the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in response to a question in the upper House of Parliament, a total of 6,028 posts are lying vacant across central universities, 4,526 across IITs and 496 at the various IIMs in the country. “Of the total 6,028 vacant posts in central universities, 2,154 are unfilled in the general category. The rest are in various reserved categories — 1,543 in Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 878 in the Scheduled Caste (SCs), 528 in Scheduled Tribes (STs), 611 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 322 in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD)," said Pradhan in his reply.

“The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength," the Union minister stated in his response.

There are 54 central universities in India, 23 IITs and 20 IIMs. The question on faculty positions lying vacant across these institutions has been raised time and again including the last winter session of Parliament. The procedure of appointments is delayed, even as the number of seats across these institutions have increased significantly over the past five years.

“Ministry of Education (MoE) has directed all the Central Higher Educational Institutions to fill up the vacancies in Mission Mode, and so far more than 6,000 posts of faculty/non-faculty have been filled up. In addition to writing to all the HEIs to fill up the vacancies in a Mission Mode, the Ministry has set up a monthly monitoring mechanism," the response stated.

He further said the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019 has been notified on July 9, 2019 to ensure preparation of rosters by considering the university as a unit.

Also, according to the Act, reservation is applicable in all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) except the institutions listed in the schedule and few other exceptions as stated in the Act. Further, as per this Act, reservation is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in Teacher’s cadre in Central Educational Institutions. After enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved.

