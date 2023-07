13-Day-Old Baby Attacked By Monkey In Karnataka

In a shocking incident, a 13-day-old baby was attacked by a monkey in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

The condition of the baby, who has been admitted to a hospital, is said to be serious.

The incident is reported from Torekolammanahalli village in Challakere taluk. The baby born to Manjula and Siddesh couple has suffered injuries in the head and forehead. The monkey came into the house and attacked the baby.