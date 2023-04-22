Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Home » India » 13 Passengers Injured as Katra-bound Bus Rams into Tree in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

13 Passengers Injured as Katra-bound Bus Rams into Tree in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

At least 13 passengers were injured on Saturday when a private bus crashed into a tree on the JalandharPathankot road, police said.

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 13:59 IST

Hoshiarpur, India

The injured were admitted to civil hospitals of Mukerian and Dasuya (Representative image/AP)
The injured were admitted to civil hospitals of Mukerian and Dasuya (Representative image/AP)

At least 13 passengers were injured on Saturday when a private bus crashed into a tree on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said.

The bus with around 50 passengers was travelling from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

When the bus reached near village Aima Mangat, it rammed into the roadside tree after its driver lost control over the vehicle.

The injured were admitted to civil hospitals of Mukerian and Dasuya.

All were discharged after first aid, police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 22, 2023, 13:59 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 13:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

+8PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities At Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet