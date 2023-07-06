14 People Arrested for 'Disrespecting' National Anthem in J&K

More than a dozen people have been arrested for not standing up when the national anthem was played during a function held in Srinagar in June with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in attendance, officials said on Thursday.

The administration has also suspended a few police personnel for failing to ensure that everyone stood up while the anthem was played, they said.

According to them, some people chose to not stand up during the closing ceremony of the ‘Pedal for Peace’ cycling event, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, on June 25.

The J&K administration took a strong note of the “disrespect" to the national anthem and launched an inquiry into the alleged infraction, they said.