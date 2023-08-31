15 More Companies of CAPF for Dhupguri Bypoll

The Union Home Ministry will send 15 more companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for the by-election to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, an official statement said.

The forces will be reaching by Saturday, it said.

A notification issued on Wednesday to the West Bengal government said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has taken the decision on advice from the Election Commission of India. A total of 30 companies of CAPF will be deployed for the Dhupguri bypoll.

It also asked the state government to cooperate with the concerned departments in the deployment.