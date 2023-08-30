Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
15-Year-Old Karnataka Boy Survives Despite 15 Snake Bites

This class 9 student was bitten by a snake nine times in the last two months, as his family remains concerned for him.

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 14:09 IST

Prajwal's ordeal began on July 3 when he was bitten by a snake while playing in the backyard of his home.
In a baffling and concerning turn of events, a 15-year-old boy named Prajwal from Halkatta Village in Chitapur Taluk, Kalburgi District of Karnataka, has been bitten by snakes a staggering nine times in just two months. The repeated snake bites have left his family in shock and distress, leading them to believe that Prajwal might be cursed by snakes.

Prajwal, the son of Vijaykumar and Usha Devi, is a ninth-grade student. His ordeal began on July 3 when he was bitten by a snake while playing in the backyard of his home. His father’s quick thinking and administration of neem leaves and salt helped save his life, as he was rushed to a hospital in Kalaburagi. This incident marked the beginning of a strange pattern of snake bites that would follow.

Over the next two months, Prajwal was bitten by snakes on nine separate occasions. This shocking and unusual series of events prompted his family to take drastic measures, including changing their residence to the Wadi area in Chitapur, hoping to escape the snake-biting incidents. Unfortunately, even after the relocation, the snake bites continued to plague Prajwal.

    • Despite his family’s efforts to protect him, Prajwal bore snake bite marks in nine different places on his legs. The initial six instances were treated at a hospital, but financial constraints later forced them to turn to a local doctor for help. The family, grasping for answers, turned to spiritual rituals, performing various poojas to counteract what they believed to be a Naga Dosha or snake curse. They even erected a small shrine dedicated to the deity in their field.

    One of the most important aspects of this case is that Prajwal seems to be the only one encountering these snakes. With the exception of his parents who reported seeing a pair of glowing eyes in the dark on one occasion, no one else has spotted the elusive snakes. Each snake bite occurred within days of Prajwal’s recovery from the previous incident, leaving the family both fearful and mystified.

