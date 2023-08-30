15-Year-Old Karnataka Boy Survives Despite 15 Snake Bites

In a baffling and concerning turn of events, a 15-year-old boy named Prajwal from Halkatta Village in Chitapur Taluk, Kalburgi District of Karnataka, has been bitten by snakes a staggering nine times in just two months. The repeated snake bites have left his family in shock and distress, leading them to believe that Prajwal might be cursed by snakes.

Prajwal, the son of Vijaykumar and Usha Devi, is a ninth-grade student. His ordeal began on July 3 when he was bitten by a snake while playing in the backyard of his home. His father’s quick thinking and administration of neem leaves and salt helped save his life, as he was rushed to a hospital in Kalaburagi. This incident marked the beginning of a strange pattern of snake bites that would follow.

Over the next two months, Prajwal was bitten by snakes on nine separate occasions. This shocking and unusual series of events prompted his family to take drastic measures, including changing their residence to the Wadi area in Chitapur, hoping to escape the snake-biting incidents. Unfortunately, even after the relocation, the snake bites continued to plague Prajwal.