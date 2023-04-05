174 Track Maintainers Run Over by Trains in 3 Years, Northern Zone Tops List: Railway Ministry Data

A total of 174 track maintainers, earlier known as gangmen, were killed by running trains between 2019 and 2022, Railway Ministry data analysed by News18 shows. Of all the zones, the highest, 25, were killed in the northern zone.

The ministry data showed that during 2019-20, 67 track maintainers were killed. In 2020-21, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed across the country due to the spread of Covid infection, 45 track maintainers were killed. The data also showed that in 2021-22, the number jumped back to 62.

Across zones, there are 1,97,180 track maintainers as of February 1, 2023. The northern zone employs the highest – 19,754.

Speaking to News18, a ministry official said that to ensure safety of track maintainers on Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal routes on Indian Railways, the ministry is working on a very high frequency based approaching train warning system – RAKSHAK.

“The technology is in its nascent stage. The ministry has sanctioned RAKSHAK, at a cost of close to Rs 92 crore," the official said, requesting anonymity.

RAKSHAK is not effective in hilly terrain, deep cuttings, tunnels and sharp curves and also does not work fully in Automatic Block Signalling Territory, where a number of trains ply in single block section at close intervals and signals are placed 1 km apart. Further, RAKSHAK also does not function on sections with more than two lines.

The official also added that a number of safety measures are taken to avoid deaths of these track maintainers at work.

“The ministry holds regular counselling of track maintainers through seminars/workshops for personal safety first while working near the track. Also, personal protective equipment such as luminous vests, safety helmets, miner light/tricolour torch, safety shoes, retro-reflective/high-visibility jackets and light weight improved tools have been provided to track maintainers," the official added.

Work site remote control hooter and whistles have been provided to all gangs to warn the working personnel about the approaching train.

Also, lookout men are deputed where necessary to watch for the approaching train.

“Speed restrictions on adjacent lines are imposed while taking up track renewal works by Track Relaying Train (TRT) and Ballast Cleaning Machines (BCM) in view of safety. Periodic medical examinations are being done to ascertain the fitness of track personnel," he added.​

