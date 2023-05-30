Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » 18-year-old Drowns While Taking Holy Dip in Ganga

18-year-old Drowns While Taking Holy Dip in Ganga

Police said that after being informed, they rushed Sumeet Bharti to the Community Health Center, Sonwani, where the doctors declared him dead

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 13:14 IST

Ballia, India

The body has been sent for postmortem (Representational Image/ANI)
The body has been sent for postmortem (Representational Image/ANI)

An 18-year-old man drowned while taking a holy dip the Ganga on the occasion of ‘Ganga Dussehra’ on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at the Majhouwan Ghat in Haldi police station area of the district.

Police said that after being informed, they rushed Sumeet Bharti to the Community Health Center, Sonwani, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

The deceased was from Bihar’s Chhapra district and had come to Majhouwan village here to his aunt’s place, police added.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 13:14 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 13:14 IST
    Read More