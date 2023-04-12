Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
18-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in South Delhi

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital in a PCR van by police personnel but he succumbed to injuries during treatment

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 12:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Police said a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is in progress.(Representational Image/PTI)

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three people in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a PCR van by police personnel but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

He was identified as Rahul, a resident of the area. Police said a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 12, 2023, 12:01 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 12:01 IST
