1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Summons Jagdish Tytler on August 5

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on August 5 in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

The had CBI on May 20 filed a cdeharge sheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.