Guj: 2 Terror Suspects Held, Planned to Disrupt Ind-Aus Test Match Attended by PM Modi, Albanese

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch’s cyber cell arrested two people from Madhya Pradesh in connection with threats made during the India-Australia test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The police were investigating threats made by pro-Khalistani groups of disrupting the India-Australia test match series in Ahmedabad. The accused were allegedly using SIM box technology to issue the threats, which were sparked due to the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

The Ahmedabad police tracked the location of the accused across several cities in Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Following searches, two arrests were made from the Satna and Rewa districts of MP.

Fake Twitter handles from Pakistan were also allegedly used while issuing the threats.

Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were in attendance on the opening day of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Later on Friday, PM Modi while addressing a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the targeting of temples in Australia by pro-Khalistani groups.

“I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them," PM Modi said.

“Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," he further added.

