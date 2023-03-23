2 Get Drunk, Walk Around Dubai-Mumbai Flight Hurling Abuses at Crew, Co-Pax; Arrested

Two passengers flying from Dubai to Mumbai were arrested for getting drunk and abusing the crew and co-passengers onboard an Indigo flight on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against two passengers who were identified as John G Dsouza, 49 and Dattatray Bapardekar, 47. Both of them are from Maharashtra.

The two who were working in Dubai reportedly bought alcohol in the duty free store in Dubai and drank half a bottle during their flight to Mumbai. They were ‘celebrating’ one year of working in Dubai.

The accused also walked up and down the aisle of the plane hurling abuses at crew and fellow passengers, according to officials.

Advertisement

The two passengers were arrested and booked under IPC Section 336 for endangering the life and safety of others. In addition, they were also charged under specific aircraft rules for assault and for drinking.

The IndiGo flight took off from Dubai at 8 am and the two passengers began drinking soon after take-off. An issue was raised after co-passengers objected to their continuous drinking on the plane and when they were asked to stop, the two accused reportedly hurled abuses at the co-passengers.

A complaint was filed by one of the cabinet crews, which said the two passengers continued to drink even after they were warned. The passengers ignored warnings from the crew forcing them to report the incident to the pilot. The duo were arrested upon their arrival at Mumbai airport.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “Two passengers travelling on flight 6E 1088 from Dubai to Mumbai were observed to be in an inebriated state and continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew. They verbally abused the crew and co-passengers. As per protocol, they were handed over to the CISF security staff for unruly behavior. Post the incident, a complaint has been filed at the nearby police station. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers."

This is the seventh case of an unruly flyer registered in Mumbai in 2023.

Advertisement

(With Inputs From Yesha Kotak)

Read all the Latest India News here