2 Held in Thane for Stealing Mobile Phones; 24 Handsets Seized

A police probe team checked the CCTV footage and also worked on technical and intelligence inputs before nabbing the two accused in Thane city on Saturday

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 11:56 IST

Thane, India

The police seized 24 stolen mobile phone handsets worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Police have arrested two persons in Maharashtra’s Thane district and seized 24 stolen mobile phones from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

There were a number of complaints in the recent past of theft of mobile phones from public places and homes of people, senior police inspector Sandeep Kadam from Kashimira police station told PTI.

    • A police probe team checked the CCTV footage and also worked on technical and intelligence inputs before nabbing the two accused in Thane city on Saturday, he said.

    Following their interrogation, the police seized 24 stolen mobile phone handsets worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from their possession over the last two days, the official said.

    first published: August 31, 2023, 11:56 IST
