2 IAS Officers Suspended After Punjab Govt's 'U-turn' in HC on Dissolution of Panchayats

Hours after taking a “U-turn" by informing the high court that it is withdrawing its notification dissolving all gram panchayats in the state, the Punjab government suspended two senior IAS officers on Thursday for a “technically flawed" decision.

The government suspended 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats, and 2009-batch IAS officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Director, Rural Development and Panchayats and ex-officio Special Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats, under the provisions of rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, according to an official order.

The order of suspension was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.