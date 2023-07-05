Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » 2 Incidents of Intermittent Firing in Manipur, No Casualties Reported

2 Incidents of Intermittent Firing in Manipur, No Casualties Reported

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:11 IST

Imphal, India

Intermittent firings were witnessed in two places in Manipur, the latest being in the early hours of Wednesday, but no casualties have been reported so far, security sources said here.

The first incident of intermittent firing was reported between two communities in the Khoijumtambi area from 7 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The exchange of fire stopped after some time, the sources said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The other incident was reported around 4.30 am on Wednesday along the ridge line, East of Phaileng. There was no report of any casualty in this as well, the sources said.

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

The violent clashes took place after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    • Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people as part of efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

    Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides those of the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back the normalcy in the state.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 10:11 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 10:11 IST
