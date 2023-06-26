Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » 2 Killed, 11 Injured in Clash Between Two Groups in Rajasthan’s Alwar

2 Killed, 11 Injured in Clash Between Two Groups in Rajasthan's Alwar

The two groups, of an extended family, clashed in a village under Naugawa area, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 20:56 IST

Jaipur, India

Nine persons have been rounded up in connection with the murders. (File/News18)
Nine persons have been rounded up in connection with the murders. (File/News18)

Two men were killed while 11 people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Monday, police said.

The two groups, of an extended family, clashed in a village under Naugawa area, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

He said 16 persons were injured — 13 from one group and the rest from the other group.

    • Mangtu Saini (45) and Brajesh Saini (50) succumbed to head injuries. They were attacked with swords, Sharma said.

    Nine persons have been rounded up in connection with the murders. The injured are being treated at a hospital, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 26, 2023, 20:56 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 20:56 IST
