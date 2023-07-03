2 Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident in UP's Sitapur

Two persons died and as many were injured when a car lost control and fell into a ditch here in Kamlapur area on Monday, police said.

Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It

Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?

Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE

The incident took place when a car travelling from Lucknow to Sitapur lost control, hit a divider and fell into a ditch about 70 feet deep, Sitapur Additional SP NP Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Verma (52) and Manish Verma (40), the officer said, adding that the two injured were rushed to Lucknow for better treatment.