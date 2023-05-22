Trends :PM Modi in AustraliaRs 2000 NotesThe Kerala StoryKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » 2 Killed as Truck Hits Motorcycle in UP's Gonda

2 Killed as Truck Hits Motorcycle in UP's Gonda

Lallu Chauhan (22) and his father-in-law Kariya Chauhan (45) were on their way to attend a wedding in Bari village in Paraspur on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck near Dixir petrol pump

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:42 IST

Gonda, India

The accident took place on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.(Representational Image/ANI)
The accident took place on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.(Representational Image/ANI)

Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Umri-Gonda road in UP’s Gonda, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Lallu Chauhan (22) and his father-in-law Kariya Chauhan (45) were on their way to attend a wedding in Bari village in Paraspur on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck near Dixir petrol pump, he said.

Both died on the spot, the ASP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 22, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated: May 22, 2023, 11:42 IST
