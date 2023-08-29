2 Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan's Kuchaman, Families Allege Murder

Two people were killed and a third was critically injured after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman district, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened late Monday night in Ranasar village of the Kuchaman district when Raju Ram, Chunni Lal, and Kishna Ram were returning from a fair when a four-wheeler hit their bike, killing Raju Ram and Chunni Lal, police said.

Kishna Ram is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur, they said. Alleging it to be a case of murder, family members along with local people held a sit-in outside the hospital today demanding a high-level inquiry besides compensation and a government job for the victims’ family.

A case of murder has been registered at Kuchaman Police Station on the basis of complaints lodged by the victims’ families. “We are investigating the matter. All angles are being probed. Teams have been formed to nab the accused. Justice will be done to the victims’ family members once the investigation is over. Talks are being held with the family over compensation," Kuchaman ASP Praveen Nayak told reporters. Kuchaman SHO Suresh Kumar conceded that prima facie it seemed to be a case of murder. “We have also registered a case of murder after family members lodged a complaint. The matter is being investigated," he said.