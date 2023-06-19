Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainYoga and BenefitsAdipurush RowBhopal News
Home » India » 2 Killed, More Than 10 Injured as Bus Overturns in MP

2 Killed, More Than 10 Injured as Bus Overturns in MP

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday near Sikroda bridge between Joura and Kailaras towns when the bus was going to Sabalgarh from Morena

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 11:19 IST

Morena, India

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat said.(Representational Image/PTI)
The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat said.(Representational Image/PTI)

Two persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, police said on Monday. The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday near Sikroda bridge between Joura and Kailaras towns when the bus was going to Sabalgarh from Morena, according to an official.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat said. Two passengers died on the spot, he said. More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kailaras, he said. Two of the seriously injured passengers were shifted to Morena for further treatment, the official said.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 11:19 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 11:19 IST
