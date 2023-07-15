2 migrant workers from UP die suspiciously in Karnataka

Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hanumanthapura village in the Hassan district of Karnataka. The incident came to light on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Nawab and 30-year-old Ramsanjeevan from Nayanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The youth had come to Hassan district in search of work. According to police, the victims went to sleep on Wednesday at their residence and never woke up.

They had developed symptoms of fever and took medicine. They had taken a rented house from the local landlord Mahesh and were on leave from work for two days as they had got fever. They had gone to the doctor and went to sleep after taking medicines in the night on Wednesday.