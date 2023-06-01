Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
2 Militant Associates Arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing, a police spokesperson said

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:18 IST

Srinagar, India

During a search of the duo, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 15 pistol rounds were recovered (Representational Image/ANI)
Security forces arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

Two suspects who were coming towards the crossing tried to flee when they noticed the security personnel but were apprehended tactfully, he said. During a search of the duo, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 15 pistol rounds were recovered. They were immediately taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused were identified as Suhail Gulzar of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata of Hudipora Rafiabad, both militant associates of LeT, he said. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and an investigation is underway, he said.

.

    first published: June 01, 2023, 12:18 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 12:18 IST
