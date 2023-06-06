2 Minor Siblings Found Dead Inside Their House; Accidental Asphyxiation Suspected

Bodies of two minor siblings were on Tuesday found inside an old wooden box at their residence in southeast Delhi’s Joga Bai extension, with police suspecting it to be a case of accidental asphyxiation. “Jamia Nagar police station received information regarding the discovery of two bodies at house number F2, Joga Bai extension. The bodies of two siblings, identified as Neeraj (8) and Arti (6), were found in an old wooden box," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The children lived with their parents in the house. Their father Balbir works as a watchman, he said.

According to police, the brother-sister duo went missing around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. Their parents and other siblings started searching for them and their bodies were found in the box.

The DCP said there was no injury on the bodies and it seems to be a case of accidental asphyxiation, adding that autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death.

Mehmood Ahmed, a social worker, said he was the first person to reach the spot.