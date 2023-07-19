Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
2 Non-local Labourers Injured in Firing by Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

Two non-local labourers were injured when terrorists fired upon them in the Anantnag district, following which they were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 07:17 IST

Srinagar, India

Three non-local labourers were injured on Thursday when terrorists fired upon them in the Gagren area of Shopian district (Representational Image)
Three non-local labourers were injured on Thursday when terrorists fired upon them in the Gagren area of Shopian district (Representational Image)

Terrorists shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

The injured men were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they added.

    • “#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter.

    Three non-local labourers were injured on Thursday when terrorists fired upon them in the Gagren area of Shopian district.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 19, 2023, 07:17 IST
