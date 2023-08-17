Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » 2 Persons Arrested in Aizawl with 2.3 Kg of Meth Tablets

2 Persons Arrested in Aizawl with 2.3 Kg of Meth Tablets

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the District Special Branch (DSB) arrested the duo from Dawrpui new market in the heart of the city

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:55 IST

Aizawl, India

A case was filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (Shutterstock)
A case was filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (Shutterstock)

Two persons from Tripura were arrested in Aizawl on Thursday with 2.3 kg of methamphetamine tablets, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the District Special Branch (DSB) arrested the duo from Dawrpui new market in the heart of the city, they said.

The two accused were identified as Sourabh Nath (34) and Md Nur Ahmed (39), both natives of North Tripura, they added.

    • A case was filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, police said.

    On Tuesday, police arrested two persons of Assam with 500 gram of heroin and 5.32 kg of meth tablets in Serchhip district.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 17, 2023, 14:55 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 14:55 IST
