2 Persons Killed, 35 Injured as Bus Overturns in MP

The bus was carrying students, all artists belonging to Narmadapuram division, who were on their way to Agar town from Gwalior after performing 'Laxman Leela' play as part of the Vanvasi Leela program

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 12:45 IST

The accident took place at around 5 am near a factory on the outskirts of Shivpuri.
Two persons were killed and 35 others injured when their bus overturned after a truck hit it in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Monday morning, a police official said.

The bus was carrying students, all artists belonging to Narmadapuram division, who were on their way to Agar town from Gwalior after performing ‘Laxman Leela’ play as part of the Vanvasi Leela programme, Shivpuri rural police station in-charge Vikas Yadav said.

The accident took place at around 5 am near a factory on the outskirts of Shivpuri, he said.

Prima facie, it appears the speeding truck hit the bus from the side after one of the tyres of the truck suddenly burst and the driver lost control over the wheels, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as artist Aman and bus driver Karan Yadav, police said, adding their age is yet to be ascertained.

The injured students were rushed to the district hospital for treatment, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

    first published: June 05, 2023, 12:45 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 12:45 IST
