2 Sealed Bottles of Alcohol Per Person Now Allowed in Delhi Metro

Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday.

However, drinking alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.

“However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.