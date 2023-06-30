Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » 2 Sealed Bottles of Alcohol Per Person Now Allowed in Delhi Metro

2 Sealed Bottles of Alcohol Per Person Now Allowed in Delhi Metro

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 15:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited. (Photo: IANS)
Drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited. (Photo: IANS)

Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday.

However, drinking alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.

“However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

    • Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

    In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 30, 2023, 15:39 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 15:39 IST
