Home » India » 20 Newborns Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Hospital

20 Newborns Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Hospital

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the fire broke out at Nest Newborn and Child Hospital

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 22:28 IST

New Delhi, India

DCP Vardhan said a preliminary inquiry has revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Twenty newborns were rescued and shifted to nearby medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi’s Vaishali Colony in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the fire broke out at Nest Newborn and Child Hospital.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The information about the blaze was received at 1:35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 2:25 am, according to the fire department.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, “The fire started in the basement of the building, where some furniture and papers were stored. The building, which is spread over approximately 180 square yards, comprises the basement and ground plus three floors." “The hospital was located on the first floor. Twenty newborns admitted there were safely rescued by our team," he said.

Of these, 13 babies were shifted to Arya Hospital in Janakpuri, two to New Born and Child Hospital at Dwarka More, another two to J K Hospital in Janakpuri and three were discharged, he added.

The hospital did not have a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department, Garg said.

The area where the building was located has narrow lanes and it was difficult for the fire tenders to reach the building. Fortunately, the building is located close to the fire station and firefighters could reach there on time, he said.

Sharing details of the firefighting operation, Garg said, “Two teams were formed. One team of firefighters was involved in dousing the fire and it ensured that the fire did not spread to the upper floors. Since sufficient water had already been used, the fire was contained but the first floor was engulfed by smoke." “Meanwhile, the other team managed to rescue all the newborns from the first floor and immediately shifted them to a safe room. Later, they were admitted to other medical facilities, he said.

DCP Vardhan said a preliminary inquiry has revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor.

    “We have registered a case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against the building owner as well as the hospital owner," the officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 09, 2023, 22:28 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 22:28 IST
