Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » 2020 Delhi Riots: Accused Goes on Religious Yatra Without Court’s Permission, Court Fines Him Rs 5,000

2020 Delhi Riots: Accused Goes on Religious Yatra Without Court’s Permission, Court Fines Him Rs 5,000

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case registered by Gokalpuri police station against six accused including Sonu which was at the stage of presenting prosecution evidence

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 18:58 IST

Delhi, India

The accused was absent despite having knowledge of the court proceedings, and without making any arrangements for them to be conducted in his absence, the judge said. (Representative Image/File photo: PTI)
The accused was absent despite having knowledge of the court proceedings, and without making any arrangements for them to be conducted in his absence, the judge said. (Representative Image/File photo: PTI)

A court hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on an accused for causing adjournment of proceedings with his "deliberate" action of going on a pilgrimage without permission.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case registered by Gokalpuri police station against six accused including Sonu which was at the stage of presenting prosecution evidence.

The judge noted that Sonu, enlarged on bail, was absent. Sonu’s counsel moved an application seeking exemption from appearance, saying the accused did not appear as he had gone for the Amarnath yatra.

"Today’s date was announced to all the accused well in advance. Accused Sonu despite having knowledge of today’s date, opted to go out of Delhi that too without seeking any such permission," ASJ Pramachala said in an order passed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He said the accused was absent despite having knowledge of the court proceedings, and without making any arrangements for them to be conducted in his absence.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Underlining that it was a pre-planned journey and not an exigency, the judge said, "In these circumstances, I am not satisfied with the reasons for the absence of the accused Sonu, which is also causing an adjournment in the case today." The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused for causing adjournment with his "deliberate action." It also issued a show cause notice to him as to why his bail should not be cancelled for breaching the terms of his personal bond.

    The matter has been posted for further proceedings on Thursday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 12, 2023, 18:58 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 18:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App