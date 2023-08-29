G20 Summit in Delhi: Joe Biden at ITC Maurya, Xi Jinping At Taj | Who's Staying Where

India is all ready to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi next month. With top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping among others visiting the country for the summit, nearly 3,500 rooms across 35 hotels in Delhi and NCR have been booked to accommodate the comfortable stay of the foreign delegates.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi on September 8, 9, and 10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers.

Who Will Stay Where

US President Joe Biden, who will be on his maiden visit to India is likely to stay at ITC Maurya, while China’s President Xi Jinping is likely to stay at Taj Palace, according to top sources privy to the development.

As per media reports, ‘American Secret Service’ agents will be present on every floor of the hotel where Biden will stay.

Moreover, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to stay at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi and French President Emmanuel Macron may stay at Claridges Hotel.

Imperial Hotel may host Australian PM Anthony Albanese while Taj Maan Singh will host dignitaries from the UAE. Saudi dignitaries will stay at Leela. Le Meridien will host different organizations, sources said.

Advance liaison teams from the US, the UK, and China among other countries have already arrived in India for preparations to welcome the top world leaders.

Rooms Booked Across 35 Hotels

A total of 35 hotels in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been booked by different missions and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for guests and dignitaries who will arrive for the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, according to local sources.

These hotels will be manned by the Delhi Police as the first access control squad for the VIPs and a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer will oversee the operations.

Who Is Coming To G20 Summit

India is expecting world leaders and their spouses from the G20 countries and non-G20 member countries invited as guests – Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.