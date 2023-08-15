2023 Independence Day Panchang: Check out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for August 15

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 15, 2023: The Chaturdashi and Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, August 15. Devotees will observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat today. The fast is observed by married women every Tuesday in the month of Shravana to pray to Goddess Gauri for a peaceful married life. Before carrying out any ritual, ensure to verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 15

The sunrise is likely to occur around 5:50 AM, while the sunset is predicted around 7:01 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 5:29 AM and the moonset is slated to take place at 6:45 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 15

The Chaturdashi Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 12: 42 PM, after which the Amavasya Tithi will start. The Pushya Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 1:59 PM, post which the Ashlesha Nakshatra is to take place. On this day, the Moon is predicted to be seen in the Karka Rashi. The sun is also anticipated to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 15

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:24 AM to 5:07 AM. The Abhijit muhurta will stretch from 11:59 PM to 12:52 PM. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:01 PM to 7:23 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is predicted to be observed from 2:37 PM to 3:30 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 7:01 PM and 8:06 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta can be observed from 4:45 AM to 5:50 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is likely to take place from 6:49 PM to 8:36 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 15

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are— the Rahu Kalam is anticipated to last from 3:43 PM to 5:22 PM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is slated to occur between 12:25 PM and 2:04 PM whereas the Yamaganda muhurta is predicted to be effective from 9:08 AM to 10:47 AM. The Baana muhurat is considered to occur in Mrityu from 11:48 PM to full night.

