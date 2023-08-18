2038 Dead Due to Floods, Landslides, Lightning Since April 1: MHA Data

As many as 2,038 people lost their lives due to floods, lightning and landslides this monsoon, with Bihar reporting the highest casualty figure of 518 and Himachal Pradesh 330.

According to the data prepared by the Union Home Ministry, 101 people went missing and 1,584 received injuries during the rains and floods from April 1 to August 17. As many as 335 districts were affected by the rains, landslides and lightning – 40 of them in Madhya Pradesh, 30 in Assam and 27 in Uttar Pradesh.

Twelve districts in Himachal Pradesh and seven districts in Uttarakhand were also hit by the monsoon floods and landslides. Altogether 892 people drowned due to floods, 506 died due to lightning and 186 lost their lives due to landslides during this period, according to the home ministry data.