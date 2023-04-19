Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
21 Injured as Bus Collides with Truck in Palghar

The condition of five of the injured persons was serious and they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in neighbouring Thane

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 14:24 IST

Palghar, India

The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am (Representational Image/@ANI)
The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am (Representational Image/@ANI)

At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer-truck in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.

The condition of five of the injured persons was serious and they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official from Wada police station said.

The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am, he said.

The bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Wada to Manor when it collided with the truck, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 19, 2023, 14:24 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 14:24 IST
