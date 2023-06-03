Trends :Odisha Train AccidentMukhtar AnsariWrestlers' ProtestAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » 23 Foreign Nationals Arrested in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar for Staying Illegally in India

23 Foreign Nationals Arrested in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar for Staying Illegally in India

During the raid, 23 foreign nationals, including eight women from Nigeria, were arrested. While visas of most of them had expired, some of them could not even produce passports and visas

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 22:25 IST

Noida, India

Drugs worth Rs 450 crore were recovered from them. (Representational Image/PTI)
Drugs worth Rs 450 crore were recovered from them. (Representational Image/PTI)

Twenty-three foreign nationals, including eight women from Nigeria, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district for allegedly staying illegally in India, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made on Friday night, they said.

Station House Officer, Surajpur, Inspector Awadhesh Pratap Singh said, “Last night, the police received information that some foreign nationals are living illegally in a society in the police station limits. Following this, a police team along with officials of the Regional Notification Department raided the society."

During the raid, 23 foreign nationals, including eight women from Nigeria, were arrested. While visas of most of them had expired, some of them could not even produce passports and visas, he said. A case has been registered in connection with the matter, he added.

Singh said the Gautam Buddh Nagar police started a special drive for the verification of foreign nationals after 13 foreigners were arrested recently for selling drugs in India and abroad. Drugs worth Rs 450 crore were recovered from them, he said.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 03, 2023, 22:25 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 22:25 IST
    Read More