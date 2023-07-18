'26/11 Attack Will Be Repeated...': Mumbai Police Gets Another Threat Call; Probe On

An unidentified individual made a threat via phone call, stating that both Yogi Adityanath’s government and the Modi government are under threat. The caller also mentioned the presence of cartridges and AK-47s at certain locations, warning of a potential 26/11 style attack in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police is actively searching for the person responsible for making the call. A case has been registered against the unknown individual under section 509 (2) of the IPC at Worli Police Station.

In another such case, Mumbai Police on July 12 received a call from another unidentified caller who threatened to carry out a “26/11-like" terror attack if Seema Haider, who ran away from Pakistan with her four children and entered India illegally through Nepal, does not come back to her home country.

However, the Mumbai Police has called it a “hoax" call and ordered a probe into it.

The caller was heard talking in Urdu, “If Seema Haider does not come back then India will be destroyed". The caller said that if the attack takes place, the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible for it.