‘27 Million Obese Kids by 2030’: Govt Steps Up to Combat Junk Food Culture, Relook at Food Safety Norms

With the increasing consumption of unhealthy foods, the Central government has stepped in to curb such practice and formed a committee that will relook at food safety norms and ensure people are safe and get a nutritious diet.

The committee, formed by the government on Wednesday, will combat rising health issues related to poor diet such as diabetes and obesity. It is focusing on strengthening existing regulatory framework, including mandatory labelling of nutritional content and stricter penalties for non-compliance.

In 2019, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued draft guidelines to ban the sale and advertising of junk food in and around 50 metres of school premises. Several states such as Gujarat and Karnataka had said they would enforce it.

FSSAI also launched the Eat Right India campaign in 2018 to ensure people eat healthy, safe and sustainable food

The government’s Fit India movement, which aims to encourage Indians to adopt a healthier lifestyle, stresses the importance of physical fitness and a balanced diet.

What are the Challenges Govt Can Face?

Despite FSSAI’s guidelines, there are no specific laws that regulate production and sale of junk food in India. It is often criticised for not being comprehensive enough to cover all aspects of food safety like labelling, traceability and recall procedures.

There is a shortage of qualified experts who can do regular inspections and monitoring of food standards. Moreover, the existing food laboratories are not modernised.

Many people in the country are still unaware of food standards, and still follow traditional food practices.

There are also aggressive marketing campaigns that target children, and lack transparency in labelling, which does not help consumers in making informed choices.

New Junk Food Culture in India

According to several studies, 93% children eat packaged food more than once a week, most often sweet items such as ice cream, chocolates or beverages.

The growing need for quick meals is leading to health problems such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

According to WHO, 11 million people in India are under treatment for diabetes and hypertension.