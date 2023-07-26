Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » 27-Year-Old IIM Bangalore Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest

27-Year-Old IIM Bangalore Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest

A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Gupta was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had interned at Faering Capital during the summer break

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 14:26 IST

Bengaluru, India

Following Gupta's death, IIM Bangalore canceled all classes on Monday (Image: Twitter)
Following Gupta's death, IIM Bangalore canceled all classes on Monday (Image: Twitter)

A 27-year-old student studying at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru died on Sunday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The student, identified as Ayush Gupta was in the second year of his Post Graduate Programme in Management course.

Following Gupta’s death, IIM Bangalore canceled all classes on Monday. IIM Bengaluru also took to the social media platform ‘X’, formally known as Twitter, to condole the untimely demise of its student.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP," the institute wrote.

Advertisement

A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Gupta was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had interned at Faering Capital during the summer break.

According to the social media posts, Gupta also worked closely with the alumni of the institute.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • “The IIMB community offers its deepest condolences to Ayush’s family. No classes/ exams will be held tomorrow (July 24),"  the institute added.

    IIMB also shared the news on LinkedIn where some users shared their memories of knowing Gupta.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 26, 2023, 14:26 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 14:26 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App