    3.1-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley

    The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said

    PTI

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 18:26 IST

    Srinagar, India

    The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time. (Image: Shutterstock)

    An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Monday as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and work places for safety.

    The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said.

    The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time, it said.

    Officials said there were no reports of any damages due to the quake.

