3 Children, 1 Woman from a Family Killed in Gurugram Road Accident

A woman and three children were killed while four others were injured when a speeding canter truck rammed into a stationary car on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Jharsa Chowk, police said on Wednesday.

Police said a minor girl narrowly escaped from being hit by the canter. The accused driver fled from the spot after the accident which happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

According to the police complaint, two men, three women and six children of a Ghaziabad-based family were heading towards Baba Mohan Ram Temple in Bhiwadi in a car. Due to a tyre puncture, they parked the on the side of the road. While the tyre was being changed, all women and children stepped out of the car, complainant Umesh Pal said.

A speeding canter came from behind and hit them and fled away, he said. People gathered on spot who helped send the injured to the hospital, he added.