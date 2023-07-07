3 Coaches of Falaknuma Express Catches Fire in Telangana; None Injured

Five coaches of Falknuma Express moving from Howrah to Secunderabad were gutted in fire after a short circuit when it reached Yadadri Bhongir district in Telangana on Friday.

According to sources, the staff of the train identified smoke coming out from S4, and S5 coaches and informed the same to the loco-pilot.

The human loss was averted after the loco-pilot stopped the train between Pagidipalli and Bommayipalli railway stations, and the passengers were able to get down from the train.

Later, the flames from the two coaches spread to six coaches with many as five coaches got charred.

Advertisement

As the railway staff removed the link between the coaches, the train moved forward and the fire didn’t spread to other coaches. The local police and RDO rushed to the spot.

Later, the railway authorities arranged as many as six buses to move the passengers to Hyderabad.

The Lokmanya Tilak train departed from Secunderabad to bring the stranded passengers to the accident spot. CPRO Rakesh has said that they will reveal the cause of the fire after a thorough investigation.

Further, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar tweeted that all the passengers were safely evacuated and shifted to buses after a fire broke out in the Falaknuma Express near Bhongir rural PS limits.

“Police, Fire Dept, and Railways are working in coordination. So far, no fatalities have been reported. Out of 18 coaches, 11 are detached and taken away safely. 7 bogies caught fire, out of which fire is extinguished in 3 bogies as of now." DGP said.

In another incident of fire, a few days back, the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express (16306) train, which was parked after service, was set ablaze at Kannur Railway Station around 1:25 am on Thursday. The fire originated in the general coach of the train.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information from the station master and officials on duty, the fire brigade swiftly arrived at the scene, and the fire was successfully extinguished by 2:20 am.