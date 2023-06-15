Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » 3 Engineers Suspended after Soon-to-open Gujarat Bridge Collapses

3 Engineers Suspended after Soon-to-open Gujarat Bridge Collapses

According to locals, at around 7 am on Wednesday, the middle part of the bridge which connects Mayapur village in Valod taluka to Degama village in Vyara taluka of Tapi district collapsed into the Mindhola river

Advertisement

Reported By: Vijaysinh Parmar

Local18

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 01:25 IST

Tapi, India

The prima facie probe suggests that low-quality material was used in the construction of the bridge. Pic/ANI
The prima facie probe suggests that low-quality material was used in the construction of the bridge. Pic/ANI

Even as Cyclone Biparjoy looks set to make landfall off Gujarat coast in a few hours, there was a social media storm in the state after a newly constructed bridge on Mindhola river in Valod taluka of Tapi district collapsed on Wednesday morning. The bridge was yet to be inaugurated.

On Wednesday evening, according to a government statement, chief minister Bhupendra Patel took serious note of the incident and ordered the suspension of the executive engineer, deputy engineer, and assistant engineer with immediate effect.

“The prima facie probe suggests that low-quality material was used in the construction of the bridge and therefore CM Bhupendra Patel decided to take stern action against the concerned officers and suspended three officials," the government statement said. “Government also decided to blacklist the Akshay Construction (Surat) engaged in the construction of the bridge and initiate the process to recover the amount from the agency."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • According to locals, at around 7 am, the middle part of the bridge which connects Mayapur village in Valod taluka to Degama village in Vyara taluka of Tapi district collapsed into the river.

    In October 2022, a pedestrian suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Morbi town of Gujarat collapsed, killing over 135 people.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 15, 2023, 01:25 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 01:25 IST
    Read More