3 Injured as Restaurant Roof Collapses After Heavy Rains in Thane

Three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city following heavy rains, civic officials said on Sunday. The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Two women and a man received injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, he said. The city received 58.90 mm of rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the official said.

The total rainfall this year in the city has so far been recorded at 139.76 mm, compared to 172.71 mm for the same period last year, he said. Many localities in Ulhasnagar township were also affected due to the heavy downpour on Saturday, as per Thane district authorities. Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district on Saturday, causing water-logging in many low-lying areas, officials earlier said. Several areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Badlapur in Thane district were inundated and people had to make their way through knee-deep water on Saturday evening.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)